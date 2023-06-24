Tickets are available for the 50th Season of Cougar Football Celebration & Fundraiser, which will be held at the Centre on Main from 6-10 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 24.
The event will serve as a celebration for Grayson County High School football past, present and future, and is open to the public.
Admission is $25 per plate, and Farmers Feed Mill will provide the catering for the event.
The options to purchase tickets for the 50th Season of Cougar Football Celebration & Fundraiser are as follows: Venmo — @Cougar-Alumni; PayPal — PayPal.Me/cougarfbalumni; Check — GCHSFAA — 50th Season Celebration & Fundraiser, Address — 1336 St. Paul Rd., Leitchfield, KY, 42754, Account Number 755-940-2 on the Memo Line.
If available, tickets will be offered at the door on the day of the event, first come, first serve.
A silent auction, consisting primarily of Cougar Football memorabilia and merchandise will be held.
Coach Mick Caba, the first coach of the Grayson County High School football program, will serve as the guest speaker. Caba guided Grayson County during its inaugural season in 1974.
The Grayson County High School football program and GCHS Football Alumni Association will receive the proceeds from the event.
It’s almost time to tee up the football and kick off another gridiron season in Grayson County.
Currently, Grayson County is preparing to compete in its 50th season on the gridiron.
Grayson County’s 2023 schedule includes games versus Edmonson County, Marshall County, McLean County, Butler County, Moore, Bullitt Central, North Bullitt, Seneca, Breckinridge County and Hancock County.
The Cougars are slated to kick off the 2023 high school football season at Edmonson County on Friday, Aug. 18.
