Timmy Eldon Miller, age 64, of Leitchfield, passed away Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 at his residence.
He was born March 26, 1958, in Grayson County, to the late Bobby Wilson and Joan Frances Casey Miller.
He is survived by a daughter, Aleisha Miller, and a son, Timmy Eldon Miller, Jr.
A memorial service was held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022 at Rogers-Oller Funeral Home with Bro. Josh Board officiating.
Visitation was after 2 p.m. until the service time.
