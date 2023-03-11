Timothy DeWayne Embry, age 58, of Caneyville, Kentucky, passed away on Feb. 28, 2023 at U of L-Jewish Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky surrounded by his family who loved him very much.
He was born on March 13, 1964 to the late Wayne V. Embry and Peggy Clark.
He is survived by two daughters, Emily Carman (Chris), of Hanson, and Jenna McCoy (Jericho), of Campbellsville.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Wayne Embry and Peggy Clark.
The funeral service was held on March 3, 2023 at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield, Kentucky. Visitation was from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 2 p.m. with Bro. Darryl Dockery officiating the service. Burial was at Neafus Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.