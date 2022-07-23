Timothy Josh Duvall, age 33, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in Cave City, Kentucky.
He was born on Oct. 18, 1988 in Warren County, Kentucky, the son of Rita Decker Duvall and Timothy Duvall.
He was the owner and president of Vanguard Mapping Solutions, the owner of Josh Duvall Trucking, Duvall Farms, and Farm to Table Beef. Josh was also a former GIS/ Mapping coordinator at Leitchfield Utilities and a former WWTP Chief Operator at Leitchfield Utilities. He was a veteran and former 11B Infantryman in the United States Army. He graduated from Grayson County High School in 2007. He was a member of Anneta United Baptist Church.
Josh was a farmer who enjoyed riding the side-by-side to check his cattle and loved being on his tractor. Josh was a big family man. He loved being an uncle to his nieces and nephews. Most importantly Josh loved being a husband to Emily and a daddy to his two children.
He is survived by his spouse, Emily Lambert Duvall; two children, Kendal Reese and Macklan Ray Duvall; his father, Timothy Duvall, and his mother, Rita Decker Duvall; sister, Jessica Duvall (Chris); paternal grandmother, Agnus Duvall; two nephews, Karson Duvall and Miles Crume; two nieces, Maddi Horton and Kate Crume; father-in-law and mother-in-Law, Joe and Deborah Lambert; and a sister-in-law Sarah Crume (Jacob). He is also survived by a special group of buddies from high school and the Georgia hunters.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Charles Duvall, and maternal grandparents, Floyd Raymond and Lodena Decker.
Funeral services were at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 17, 2022 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with Bro. Blake Newton and Bro. Vester Decker officiating. Burial was in the Anneta United Baptist Church Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and from 9 a.m. Sunday until time of services.
Online condolences can be made in the guestbook on our website at www.dermittfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.