Timothy Joshua Higdon, 38, of Leitchfield, passed away Monday, Jan. 30, 2023 at U of L Hospital.
Josh is survived by his wife, Ashlee Vincent McKinney; one son, Joshua Lucas Higdon; his mother, Darlene Cockriel Bounds (Chris); his father, Timmy Higdon (Lori Ann); and a stepson, Ethan Andrew McKinney.
In keeping with his wishes, cremation was chosen and the family will have a memorial service at a later date.
Rogers-Oller Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
