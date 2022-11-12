Timothy Miller, age 79, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Friday, Nov. 4, 2022 in Louisville, Kentucky.
He was born on Dec. 7, 1942 in Carbondale, Illinois, the son of the late Albert and June Fligor Miller.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Diana Blackford Miller, and children, Samuel Miller (Barbie), of Bowling Green, Kentucky, and David Miller (Jessica), of Jacksonville, Florida.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Pastor Doug King will be officiating. Cremation will follow the service.
Visitation will be at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12 and from 1 p.m. Sunday until time of services.
