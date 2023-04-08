Tony Lee Craine, age 68 of Leitchfield, passed away Sunday, April 2, 2023, at Grayson Nursing & Rehab in Leitchfield. He was born on April 7, 1954, in Leitchfield, the son of the late Frank and Bertha Embry Craine.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
There will be no service.
Cremation was chosen.
Burial will be in Wilson Home Cemetery
