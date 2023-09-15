The sixth annual Grayson County Touch-A-Truck proved to be the event’s biggest year yet, officials said.
Held at the Grayson County Fairgrounds this past Saturday, the Touch-A-Truck event saw more than 300 kids attend for the chance to interact with emergency vehicles, a helicopter, utility trucks, dump trucks, farming equipment, the Grayson County Public Library Bookmobile, a school bus, semi tractor-trailers, and more.
“I think this has been our biggest year,” said event organizer Jayme Pharis. “I was really pleased with how it went.”
Pharis said her hope for Touch-A-Truck is that kids who come through the event will walk away with three things: respect for those who use the vehicles, a broader scope for potential career paths, and a fun-filled day.
But it is not only the kids in attendance having a good time, Pharis said those who set up at the event “have just as much fun.”
While the date for next year’s Touch-A-Truck has not yet been finalized, officials typically schedule it for the second Saturday in September each year.
To stay up to date with the event, follow the Grayson County Touch-A-Truck Facebook page.
