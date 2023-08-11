Now that his senior year has arrived at Grayson County High School, multi-talented Jeren VanMeter is ready to make the most of it.
“It doesn’t even feel real that I’m a senior and that it’s my last year of high school football,” he said. “It just flies by.”
VanMeter, whose father, Jeremy, played quarterback for the Cougars in the 1990s, has been a key part of the Cougars’ football program — on both sides of the ball — after showing his competitive and physical nature as a freshman.
He played mainly on special teams then, although he did make four tackles.
By the time his sophomore year arrived, Cougars’ head coach Bryan Jones knew he had a player who would be counted on moving forward.
“A lot of the reason is the preparation that he puts into athletics,” Jones said. “He’s a hard worker. He loves the weightroom, and he’s just the kind of athlete that coaches love to coach in that you get everything out of him all the time.
“One of the things is just pure toughness. He’s just tough as nails,” he added.
As a sophomore playing outside linebacker and running back/wide receiver, he was third on the team in tackles with 39 and led the team with three interceptions and had a fumble recovery. He also caught 17 passes for 190 yards and a touchdown, while getting three carries for 20 yards.
“My sophomore year I played offense and defense, and I kept getting better as I’ve gone on,” said VanMeter.
At 5-foot-6, 145 pounds, he uses his strength and mindset to offset any size disadvantage he may have with an opponent.
“I just want to be on the field, wherever I can play, I want to be out there,” he said. “I like to be out there and just physically dominate people on the other team.”
He’s coming off a junior season that saw him lead the team in rushing yards (521), touchdowns (9), scoring (60 points), tackles (46), tackles for lost yardage (7), fumble recoveries (3), and tied for the team lead with 18 catches.
Jones calls him an “invaluable” part of the Cougars.
“He just plays the game the way you really want players playing,” Jones said. “He’s all-out all the time. He’s a sure tackler, he’s got good hands. He’s just a great athlete honestly. I wouldn’t be surprised last season if he led the baseball team in batting average.”
He didn’t, but he was among the team leaders with a .330 average and led the team in runs scored with 37 and stolen bases with 30.
“I always try to push myself as hard as I can, whether it’s conditioning or in the weightroom or out on the field,” he said.
Because of VanMeter’s versatility, sometimes he will line up at running back in the Cougars’ offense and sometimes in the slot as a receiver. He even stepped in at quarterback last year in the playoffs when starter Hunter Felty was injured and threw for two touchdowns and 76 yards.
He said where he plays is not something he worries about.
“It doesn’t really matter. I feel like Coach is going to put us in the best positions to succeed,” VanMeter said.
Jones said VanMeter’s durability and versatility provide the Cougars with more options in how to use him.
“He’s someone we like to try and move around and get the ball to offensively, and then defensively we try to do some different things with him, too, just to get the most out of him because he’s just a great player,” Jones said.
Jones said he would like to find some time for VanMeter to get a breather, but he’s so productive that it’s hard to take him off the field.
Besides, VanMeter doesn’t want to be on the sideline, so there is no balancing of when he’s in the game and when he’s not.
“His balance is to not come off the field,” Jones said. “My philosophy is I would like to try and have my best 11 guys on the field as much as possible and sometimes that means we’re playing some guys both ways.”
Coming off back-to-back 4-7 seasons, VanMeter says this year’s team has the ability to be a special one.
“I think us winning and hosting a playoff game would go a long way,” he said. “I think we could go undefeated this year. We just need to focus on us.
“We have a really good group,” he continued. “We’re tighter as a team than we have been. We’re close outside of school. We’re just a really close group.”
The Cougars open the season Aug. 18 at Edmonson County. Grayson County carries a three-game winning streak in the series into the game.
