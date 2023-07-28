The Leitchfield Tourism Commission on Tuesday received updates on the project to install pickleball courts in the city, as well as a number of upcoming community events.
Addressing the commission during its regular meeting, Leitchfield Tourism Director Ilsa Johnson said the previous quote provided by Scotty’s Contracting & Stone for the installation of four courts was mistakenly for four tennis courts rather than pickleball courts.
While the city is taking bids to determine the exact cost for the project, the revised quote is expected to be about $20,000 less and also include four courts, benches, and fencing, according to Johnson.
The tourism commission had previously approved paying up to $87,000 toward the installation of the courts, and commissioners opted to keep that amount in place and include the cost of benches and fencing in the purchase.
A timeline has not yet been announced for when the courts may be installed.
Leitchfield Tourism Commissioner Kelly Stevenson closed the discussion by requesting that the city’s pickleball courts be certified as official so that competitions may be held on them.
In other business
- Johnson announced that the next East Main Market concert will be held on Saturday, Aug. 12 with opening act Peter Moon and headliner Papa Bear & the Love Den featuring Stefan Miller; and the final installment of this year’s East Main Market concert series will be held on Saturday, Aug. 26 with opening act Annabel Whitledge Band and headliner The Remedies. For more information, visit the East Main Market Facebook page or visitleitchfield.com.
- The tourism commission voted to award Scare on the Square a $2,500 local grant for advertising and to authorize the event to use the city’s stage.
- Leitchfield Parks & Recreation Director Tammee Saltsman announced that Leitchfield Aquatic Center will be open on weekends only beginning next week with the start of the new school year. Hours of operation will be Saturdays from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. The aquatic center will also be open from 10:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. on Labor Day (Monday, Sept. 4).
- Tourism Commission Secretary Angie Jones said the Leitchfield Halloween Safe Spot will once again be held on Halloween night (Tuesday, Oct. 31) at the Grayson County Fairgrounds. It is being sponsored this year by the Grayson County Fair Board.
- The tourism commission passed a motion to move its August meeting from Aug. 22 to Tuesday, Aug. 29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.