The first Owensboro Health Holiday Classic the last week of 2022 at Grayson County High School attracted good crowds and featured numerous competitive games over three days, Cougars’ head coach Travis Johnston said.
It was the first boys’ basketball tournament the school had hosted since 2008.
“I really liked it, especially after Christmas…It was good to have it, and it ended up being a really good tournament and we had a lot of good games,” Johnston said. “The last day there were a couple of blowouts, but for the most part the tournament was pretty good.”
The Cougars lost in the championship game to South Warren, 68-59. The Spartans were 11-1 after the win over Grayson County.
Johnston said the inaugural event could become a holiday tournament staple, either in its current eight-team format or a combination of girls and boys teams.
“There’s a lot of work that goes into it before it happens, but once it gets rolling it’s not too bad,” he said. “I’d like to be able to include the girls somehow, some way in it, whether we flip-flop years or do like Edmonson County does and have boy-girl (games) the whole time.”
He said Owensboro Health plays a huge role in being able to host a tournament as the event sponsor. Johnston said hosting a tournament is a lot of work and also a way to generate funding for the basketball program.
“You get your sponsorship money and you use that for T-shirts, feeding the teams and of course you have to use some of your money to feed the teams, and paying the refs comes out of our budget,” he said. “When you get the gate, and concessions for three straight days for four games, that’s going to add up to quite a bit.”
Johnston said he didn’t know how much money was made for the program, “but I would say we made a pretty good profit out of it.”
The field had schools representing the 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th and 10th Regions.
“I kind of always want one other 3rd Region team, at least, and we tried some other surrounding areas like Elizabethtown, and most of them had prior engagements,” he said. “If we do have one next year, we’re going to get on the ball a little bit quicker and get those closer teams.”
He said it’s important to attract teams within close proximity to Grayson County to help with attendance. He said Green County of the 5th Region likely had the best visiting fan support.
“They traveled well,” he said. The Dragons went 2-1.
“You always want to have closer schools and with us being in the middle, we can go down to the 2nd Region, we can go lower 4th Region, 5th Region so it’s pretty easy to have a good balanced field when you’re centrally located,” Johnston said.
The last time the Cougars hosted a holiday tournament, Grayson County won the 3rd Region title in the 2018-2019 season.
He said the idea to host a tournament was his, along with his coaching staff.
“The coaching staff thought it would be neat to host one and we got tired of traveling all the time during the holidays,” he said. “When we said we were, nobody complained and offered where they could help out.”
Grayson County played in a tournament in Edmonson County the week before Christmas.
In recent non-COVID-19 impacted seasons, Grayson County has played in holiday tournaments in LaRue County, Warren County, Henderson County, Logan County and Taylor County.
