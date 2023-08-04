The Central Hardin Lady Bruin Invitational golf tournament was held July 28 at the Elizabethtown Country Club, and three Grayson County High School players — Natalie Garrett, Amelia Newton and Alyssa Merrifield — took part in the event.
Garrett shot a round 93, Newton was at 106, and Merrifield withdrew from the tournament.
