Grayson County High School held its Senior Night track and field meet May 5, and the Cougars finished first among four squads with 74 points, while the Lady Cougars placed second with 61.50 points on a night when the program honored its seniors.
Below are results for Grayson County student-athletes:
Boys 4x800 Meter Relay
2. Grayson County ‘A’ 8:44.00
1) Crume, Jackson. 2) Brooks, Houston. 3) Cann, Luke. 4) Higdon, Ryan.
Girls 100 Meter Hurdles
2. Jackson, Presley 18.27
Boys 110 Meter Hurdles
4. Butler, Brett 20.28
Girls 100 Meter Dash
10. Baker, Cheyanne 14.11
13. Chino, Alexis 14.63
16. Cruz-Gil, Stephanie 15.01
17. Chamberlain, Cherish 15.10
19. Taylor, Akya 15.53
22. Murphy, Kiera 15.97
26. Litsey, Caroline 16.81
27. Baker, Allie 16.84
28. Stewart, Carleigh 17.97
Boys 100 Meter Dash
5. Bradley, Hayden 11.52
12. Moore, Eli 12.42
17. Wooldridge, Gabe 14.24
18. Tilford, Austin 14.27
19. Johnson, Ethan 14.31
Girls 4x200 Meter Relay
4. Grayson County ‘A’ 2:05.00
1) DePoyster, Rebecca. 2) Jessie, Kaylee. 3. Black, Mary. 4) Baker, Cheyanne
7. Grayson County ‘B’ 2:10.00
1) Chino, Alexis. 2) Hall, Emilee. 3) Cruz-Gil, Stephanie. 4) Pawley, Riley
8. Grayson County ‘C’ 2:15.00
1) Murphy, Kiera. 2) Romero, Lisett. 3) Sandlin, Catherine. 4) Tilford, Bailey
9. Grayson County ‘D’ 2:26.00
1) Barnes, Izabella. 2) Butler, Sophie. 3) Lowrey, Lillian. 4) Parker, Adyson
Boys 4x200 Meter Relay
5. Grayson County ‘A’ 1:50.00
1) Beasley, Lane. 2) Ratley, Daniel. 3) Lowrey, Landon. 4) Pierce, Zach.
Boys 1600 Meter Run
1. Crume, Jackson 4:41.00
Girls 4x100 Meter Relay
1. Grayson County ‘A’ 55.03
1) Henderson, Alexis. 2) Hayes, Amelia. 3) Cruz-gil, Jennifer. 4) Keown, Georgia
5. Grayson County ‘B’ 57.64
1) DePoyster, Rebecca. 2) Black, Mary. 3) Jessie, Kaylee. 4) Jackson, Presley.
8. Grayson County ‘D’ 1:00.32
1) Taylor, Akya. 2) Bruner, Mollie. 3) Cruz-Gil, Stephanie. 4) Chino, Alexis
9. Grayson County ‘C’ 1:04.40
1) Tilford, Bailey. 2) Romero, Lisett. 3) Sandlin, Catherine. 4) Lear, Tiera
Boys 4x100 Meter Relay
3. Grayson County ‘A’ 49.24
1) Whitaker, Alexander. 2) Lear, Jimmy. 3) Allen, Brack. 4) Bradley, Hayden
7. Grayson County ‘B’ 59.60
1) Lowrey, Landon. 2) Ratley, Daniel. 3) Higdon, Noah. 4)Dennis, Gabriel
Girls 400 Meter Dash
6. DePoyster, Lilly 1:18.00
Boys 400 Meter Dash
3. Portman, Tyler 59:00
3. Bradley, Hayden 59.00
Girls 300 Meter Hurdles
1. Henderson, Alexis 52.21
6. Herrington, Karlee 1:03.98
Boys 300 Meter Hurdles
5. Butler, Brett 49.12
7. Gibson, Dylan 51.00
Girls 800 Meter Run
4. Portman, Gracie 2:39.
6. Logsdon, Lexie Jo 2:55.00
Boys 800 Meter Run
1. Crume, Jackson 2:06.00
3. Brooks, Houston 2:12.00
6. Cann, Luke 2:18.00
Girls 200 Meter Dash
4. Cruz-gil, Jennifer 28.67
8. Baker, Cheyanne 30.90
10. Chino, Alexis 31.46
15. Murphy, Kiera 34.27
17. Litsey, Caroline 35.06
Boys 200 Meter Dash
10. Allen, Brack 25.80
12. Portman, Tyler 26.14
13. Whitaker, Alexander 26.24
14. Justis, Cooper 26.99
19. Dennis, Gabriel 33.02
20. Pierce, Atticus 38.61
Boys 3200 Meter Run
1. Brooks, Houston 10:14.00
Girls 4x400 Meter Relay
1. Grayson County ‘B’ 4:45.00
1) Henderson, Alexis. 2) Hayes, Amelia. 3) Cruz-gil, Jennifer. 4) Baker, Cheyanne
2. Grayson County ‘A’ 5:01.00
1) DePoyster, Rebecca. 2) Logsdon, Lexie Jo. 3) Pawley, Riley. 4) Portman, Gracie
Boys 4x400 Meter Relay
1. Grayson County ‘B’ 3:51.00
1) Crume, Jackson. 2) Gibson, Dylan. 3) Butler, Brett. 4) Brooks, Houston
2. Grayson County ‘C’ 4:03.00
1) Portman, Tyler. 2) Cann, Luke. 3) Romero, Raul. 4) Higdon, Ryan
3. Grayson County ‘A’ 4:17.00
1) Lowrey, Landon. 2) Allen, Brack. 3) Pierce, Zach. 4) Beasley, Lane
Girls High Jump
3. Darst, Chloee 4-02.00
5. Logsdon, Lexie Jo 4-00.00
8. Litsey, Caroline 3-06.00
Boys High Jump
2. Beasley, Lane 5-06.00
3. Ratley, Daniel 5-03.00
5. Butler, Brett 5-00.00
6. Pierce, Zach 4-08.00
Girls Pole Vault
1. Hayes, Amelia 8-00.00
2. Jackson, Presley 6-06.00
3. DePoyster, Lilly 6-00.00
Boys Pole Vault
1. Pierce, Zach 9-06.00
2. Gibson, Dylan 9-00.00
Girls Long Jump
2. DePoyster, Rebecca 13-05.50
3. Jessie, Kaylee 13-04.00
9. Taylor, Akya 11-06.00
11. Romero, Lisett 10-09.50
13. Sandlin, Catherine 10-07.00
18. Nolder, Paisley 5-08.00
Boys Long Jump
2. Bradley, Hayden 18-00.00
3. Higdon, Ryan 17-04.00
6. Romero, Raul 16-01.00
Girls Triple Jump
2. Jessie, Kaylee 29-11.00
5. Taylor, Akya 23-04.00
6. Romero, Lisett 23-01.00
Boys Triple Jump
2. Higdon, Ryan 36-08.00
Girls Discus Throw
3. Hall, Emilee 76-02
6. Shepherd, Raylee 66-00
7. Bruner, Mollie 59-01
9. Pierce, Eva 52-04
11. Lear, Tiera 48-09
12. Pierce-Geary, Abiella 48-01
14. Franich, Allie 45-04
18. Dickerson, Jana 39-00
19. Black, Mary 37-01
Boys Discus Throw
6. Lowrey, Landon 87-01
10. Gibson, Dylan 75-09
13. Rogers, Jake 61-01
15. Higdon, Noah 58-02
Girls Shot Put
3. Shepherd, Raylee 25-03.00
4. Keown, Georgia 25-02.00
5. Hall, Emilee 23-03.00
6. Franich, Allie 22-11.00
10. Bruner, Mollie 21-07.00
12. Lear, Tiera 19-05.00
12 Pierce, Eva 19-05.00
18. Cook, Skyler 14-06.00
20. Black, Mary 12-02.00
21. Clark, Allie 12-01.00
22. Woosley, Kelsi 9-02.00
Boys Shot Put
12. Beasley, Lane 27-07.00
14. Rogers, Jake 25-02.00
15. Higdon, Noah22-08.00
GIRLS TEAM STANDINGS
1. Central Hardin 98
2. Grayson County 61.50
3. Breckinridge County 58
4. Hancock County 41.50
BOYS TEAM STANDINGS
1. Grayson County 74
2. Central Hardin 67.50
3. Hancock County 66
4. Breckinridge County 49.50
COMBINED TEAM SCORES
1. Central Hardin 160.50
2. Grayson County 135.50
3. Hancock County 107.50
3. Breckinridge County 107.50
