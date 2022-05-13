Last Friday, May 6, K-9 Zeus, deputies from the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office, and Grayson County Constable Mark Stanton conducted several traffic safety checkpoints at locations in Big Clifty, Clarkson, and the Tar Hill community.
In total, deputies made five arrests, including two wanted persons and two possession of methamphetamine charges.
Among those arrested was 57-year-old Randy Hicks, of Leitchfield, whom police charged with possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was lodged in the Grayson County Detention Center.
Deputies also wrote over 20 traffic citations for a variety of charges, including failure to wear seatbelts, operating on a suspended or revoked operators license, no insurance, expired tags, and many others, according to Grayson County Sheriff Norman Chaffins.
The GCSO was assisted by the Grayson County Detention Center as they provided transportation to their facility.
“GC citizens should expect to see more traffic safety checkpoints at approved locations during the month of May and throughout the rest of 2022,” Chaffins said. “We will be looking for unrestrained occupants, impaired drivers, and other traffic violations.”
