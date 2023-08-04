The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office’s “Traffic Stop Karaoke” initiative raised over $22,000 to benefit a 12-year-old Caneyville resident battling cancer.
In early June, Grayson County Sheriff Norman Chaffins and Leitchfield radio station K105 partnered with country music artist and Caneyville native Elvie Shane for Traffic Stop Karaoke to raise money for 12-year-old leukemia patient and Caneyville resident Alexis Bibb.
“The initial goal for the project was to raise $15,000 for Alexis for her to spend it on whatever she wished,” Chaffins said in a press release. “Thanks to Elvie Shane, Grayson County citizens, and businesses like Crate Escape LLC, T & T Construction, Robin and Robbie Richardson, and many others, the goal was surpassed in less than a month.”
The final tally for money raised was $22,504 — $8,000 of which was raised within the first three days — and the check, made directly to Bibb, was presented to her on Monday morning at the sheriff’s office.
Chaffins also presented Bibb with a Grayson County Sheriff’s Coin, which, he said, is given to military veterans, law enforcement officers, and people who inspire him.
Chaffins said the fact that Bibb can go through what she has with a smile is a daily inspiration to him and many others.
“This is part of my job where I step outside my regular duties as Sheriff,” Chaffins said in a previous press release. “I have a platform with a message that can reach many people, and I intend to use that platform to make an impact on this special girl. The courage and faith that Alexis and her mother have as they battle this is uplifting. Alexis can always be seen with her mom, smiling on social media, and no doubt brings a smile to many, knowing that she still has a rough road ahead of her.”
Bibb’s grandfather, Caneyville City Commissioner Mike Geary, said, “She’s pulled this whole county together.”
Bibb said she plans to use the money to have her own private bathroom built off of her bedroom.
“We appreciate the support,” said Bibb’s mother, Heidi Geary. “Everyone has been so supportive.”
Bibb has received the donation of bone marrow from a donor in another country, and officials are reminding citizens that, if they cannot donate financially to fundraisers like these, they can still potentially save someone’s life by signing the back of their driver’s license and becoming an organ donor.
Individuals can also register to become an organ donor at bethematch.com.
