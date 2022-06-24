On Wednesday, June 15, members of the Grayson County Bureau Board, Soil Conservation, Grayson County Extension Service, Kentucky Agricultural Development Fund (KADF), and fire departments of Grayson County gathered at Ronald Hudson Fire Station 1 to present seven Turtle Tubes for grain safety to each volunteer fire department in the county.
Due to requests from local volunteer fire departments, and the visual increase in grain bin infrastructure, the Grayson County Agriculture & Natural Resources agent worked alongside the Grayson County fire chiefs to develop a Grain entrapment training for the county. With the help of the Kentucky Department of Agriculture, Kentucky State Fire Commission, Grayson County Fire District, and the Grayson County Farm Bureau, the Grayson County Extension office held a two-part session for volunteer fire and rescue and farmers.
The first session was held on Jan. 18 in collaboration with Dale Dobson, Kentucky Department of Agriculture Farm Safety Director, and the Kentucky Fire Commission where participants were able to watch Silo the film and learn about the dangers of grain entrapment. They also were able to see the tools used to help make grain bin extraction safer and more effective.
The second session was a hands-on training at the Leitchfield Fire Station 1 on March 6 during which first responders from each fire department were trained hands on with the tools necessary for proper extraction. Each first responder received certification hours through the Kentucky State Fire Commission. During this event, each of the volunteer fire departments worked together to discuss the need for these tools and began developing a plan to ask for grant funds to help purchase one for each fire department in the county.
Partnering together, Grayson County Farm Bureau, Grayson County Extension, Grayson County Soil Conservation, and KADF developed a plan to get the entire cost covered with cost share from Agricultural Development funds and donations from the entities, which will be effective pending official approval.
These organizations realize the importance of this training and the tools needed to ensure a quick, safe grain bin extraction. Through the grant funds, they were able to secure seven Turtle Tubes (grain bin rescue sleeves) and a Great Wall grain entrapment tool. The seven tubes will be dispersed at each of the VFD’s in the county, and the Great Wall will remain at the Leitchfield Fire Station on the ladder truck.
— Submitted
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.