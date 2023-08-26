Like most writers, I was an avid reader. There were times when I read a book a day. Typically I read at least two or three books a week. I liked to mix it up and read both fiction and nonfiction. Too much fiction landed me in la-la land. Nonfiction helped to keep me grounded in the real world.
About 15 years ago, it gradually became more difficult for me to read. I read less and less, until I practically stopped reading altogether. I didn’t know it at the time, but I had cataracts.
Cataract surgery fixed my blurry vision and enabled me to read again — albeit with reading glasses. But by then I was out of the habit of reading. Nowadays I read maybe one or two books a month.
I am 69 and mostly retired. I will shamelessly admit that I watch way too much TV — both fiction and nonfiction. Here are a few mostly random observations:
You’ve seen it in the movies and TV: Somebody gets shot. They fall dead in a body of water (a lake or river or ocean or swimming pool), and they float. With very few exceptions, dead people do not float — not for quite some time.
A dead person sinks when their lungs fill with water. Depending on factors such as water temperature, it can take days or weeks for decomposition to cause the corpse to inflate (or bloat) with gases such as methane, hydrogen sulfide, and carbon dioxide, eventually causing it to float to the surface.
Most bullets are made of copper-clad lead. They don’t create sparks or bright flashes of light when they strike objects, even metal objects. Small pyrotechnic charges called squibs produce sparks, or flashes of light.
This special effect looks especially fakey when someone is on a fire escape or behind a metal railing, and a hail of bullets impacts the metal railing only, creating a multitude of sparks, while the person behind the railing is miraculously unscathed.
A bullet impacting a human being doesn’t cause a sudden outward burst of blood. That effect, too, is created by a squib — specifically, a blood squib.
A bullet, or even a shotgun blast, will not cause a person to go flying backwards. That effect is usually created by a stuntman wearing a harness yanked backwards by a mechanical device. Any hunter will tell you that when a deer is shot, even with a high-powered rifle, it usually just drops.
However, getting shot can cause people and animals to physically react in a variety of ways — spinning, jumping, twisting, etc.
Anyone who learned to fire weapons in the military (like me) knows to keep both eyes open — to never close one eye — when aiming and firing a rifle or a handgun. The NRA, too, says you should keep both eyes open.
Additionally, anyone who has served in the military knows — sorry, John Wayne — it’s wrong and contradictory to say, “over and out” in radio communications. “Over” means you’re finished talking, and you’re waiting for a response. “Out” means you are ending the communication — hanging up now, as it were.
Anyone who ever drank whiskey straight from the bottle (like me) knows it’s extremely harsh and unpleasant. In the movies — especially Westerns — they are swilling tea or colored water. A sure giveaway is the presence of bubbles or foam in the bottle. Bubbles barely form, and foam never forms in alcohol or whiskey.
I don’t watch any type of “in search of” show. I don’t care if it’s bigfoot, the Loch Ness monster, chupacabras, mountain monsters, the treasure of Oak Island, the lost Dutchman’s mine, Hitler, Hitler’s gold, Hitler’s mother, whatever. Any such discovery will be headline news, and I’ll watch it when it’s on the evening news.
Why are TV news hosts and announcers always so cheery in the morning?
When I was in the workforce (before I retired), I usually wasn’t overjoyed about facing a new workday. But working or not working, I was always put off by the preternatural cheerfulness and smarmy smiles of the beautiful people making small talk on morning TV.
And then when I’d come home from work, in a much better mood with my workday behind me, I’d find TV news people announcing the latest tragedy in dark and somber tones of gloom and doom.
It seems to me they got it backwards. They should give us gloom and doom and bad news in the morning, when most of us aren’t happy anyway, and give us cheery small talk in the evenings after work, when we’re more likely to be in a good mood.
I don’t watch a lot of news or talk TV; mostly I watch movies. A well-made movie can provide as much enlightenment and entertainment in two hours as a novel that takes 6 or 8 hours to read.
However, I’ve never seen a good (or even decent) film adaptation of my all-time favorite novel, Crime and Punishment, and none of Kurt Vonnegut’s novels has ever been made into a good (or even decent) film.
About 4 million new books are published each year. Yet the movie industry seems desperate for new ideas and new stories. I can rightly say with all due diligence and humility that a few of my novels would make good movies. But Hollywood is more concerned with making money — not presenting new and fresh artistic visions to the public.
Hence we get movies made from old TV shows: The Addams Family, Mission Impossible, Charlie’s Angels, The Beverly Hillbillies, Get Smart, The Equalizer, I Spy — the list goes on and on.
And of course, there are sequels and remakes and reboots. To date there are six Addams Family movies, eight Mission Impossible movies, three Charlie’s Angels movies, and so on.
Rather than take a chance on something new, Hollywood prefers to hedge its bets. In Cosmopolitan, “Why are there so many film and TV remakes right now?” (11/4/2021), Daniella Scott explains this.
“One school of thought suggests that the remake genre is so pervasive because for the production companies, actors and brands involved in the films, it’s a safe bet. You don’t have to drum up interest in a new concept, story or character because there’s a ready-made audience there for the taking. You can capitalize on the connections people already have with their favorite characters, while tapping into the feeling of nostalgia we’re all so readily intoxicated by.”
Finally, it seems that the more viewing options I have — a gazillion streaming channels and umpteen broadcast channels — the more time I spend looking for something good to watch.
Sometimes I spend more time looking than viewing.
I’m appalled by the number of movie descriptions that include the word hitman, assassin, or sniper. Often they’re referred to as retired or former, and often they worked for a government agency:
A retired CIA assassin, or a former Army black ops sniper, must complete a final mission to save his daughter (or maybe the President’s daughter) from an international terrorist and sex-trafficking ring.
As far as I know, I’ve never met a hitman, an assassin, or a sniper — former, retired, or otherwise. I’m not complaining, mind you. I hope that, in this regard at least, life doesn’t imitate art.
