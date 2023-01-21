Twin Lakes Creamery announced its acquisition of Cook Ranch Shaved Ice this week.
“We’re focused on the success and growth of Leitchfield and Grayson County, and we believe that Cook Ranch Shaved Ice will fit well in our line of business,” officials said in a press release. “We look forward to continuing the service of Cook Ranch Shaved Ice, which we will refer to as Twin Lakes Shaved Ice.
“It’s been a pleasure to work with Sarah and Dennis Cook, and we are committed to keeping their business alive and at the same great value as before.”
Following the acquisition, Twin Lakes Creamery will, in the coming weeks, introduce shaved ice at its location at 400 North Main St. in Leitchfield on Saturdays and Sundays throughout the winter.
“The blue trailer that you have come to know will continue to make its appearance at the Southgate Mall, Art in the Park, Rumble Over Rough, and various other places,” officials said.
For information on booking Twin Lakes Shaved Ice for private or public events, visit twinlakescreamery.com.
