United Way of Central Kentucky (UWCK) on Tuesday announced its 2023 funded partners, encompassing a range of local programs and organizations that address the needs of residents in Hardin, Meade, LaRue, Breckinridge, and Grayson counties in the areas of health, education and financial stability.
This fiscal year, UWCK is distributing over $500,000 to funded partners, and new partners for 2023 include New Hope Life Ministries, Heartland Adult Education Consortium, and the Legal Aid Society.
“Through strategic partnerships and by mobilizing resources, United Way of Central Kentucky is committed to improving the lives of residents throughout the region,” said UWCK President Joe Fowler. “With our 2023 funded partners, we are addressing the critical needs of our communities in the areas of health, education, and financial stability. With immense help from our supporters and volunteers, we are empowering individuals and families to reach their fullest potential.”
The full list of 2023 funded partners includes:
- Cloverport Independent School District’s Career Jump Start program, serving Breckinridge County residents.
- Tri-County CASA, serving residents of Grayson County.
- Heartland Adult Education Consortium’s Student Pantry program, serving residents of Hardin, LaRue, Breckinridge, and Grayson counties, and their One-on-One Individualized Instruction program, serving residents of Hardin, LaRue, and Breckinridge counties.
- The Grayson County Ministerial Association’s Financial Assistance program, serving residents of Grayson County.
- Magnolia Cumberland Presbyterian Church’s Shepherd’s Pie Food Pantry program, serving residents of Hardin and LaRue counties.
- The Grayson County Alliance’s Food Pantry program, serving residents of Grayson County.
- Helping Hand of Hope’s Emergency Food Assistance, Emergency Financial Assistance, and Beds for Children programs, serving residents of Hardin County.
- Hardin County Schools’ First Connections program, which serves residents of Hardin, Meade, and LaRue counties.
- Elizabethtown Independent Schools’ Panther Place Afterschool Program, which serves Hardin County residents.
- The Community Health Clinic’s A Healthier Heartland program, serving residents of Hardin, Meade, Breckinridge, LaRue, and Grayson counties.
- Warm Blessings’ Community Engagement program, serving residents of Hardin, Meade, Grayson, and LaRue counties.
- New Hope Life Ministries’ Food Pantry, Senior Nutrition, Soup Kitchen,
- and Hope on a Rack programs, serving Hardin County residents.
- Springhaven’s Client Assistance Program, serving residents of Hardin, Meade, LaRue, Breckinridge, and Grayson counties.
- Silverleaf Sexual Trauma Recovery Services, serving residents of Hardin, Meade, LaRue, Breckinridge, and Grayson counties.
- CASA of the Heartland, serving Hardin County residents.
- Elizabethtown Community and Technical College’s Student Emergency Fund, serving residents of Hardin, Meade, Breckinridge, LaRue, and Grayson counties.
- The Salvation Army’s Rent and Deposit Assistance program, serving residents of Hardin County.
- Central Kentucky legal services provided through the Legal Aid Society, serving residents of Hardin, LaRue, Grayson, Meade, and Breckinridge counties.
- Big Brothers Big Sisters’ Youth Mentoring program, serving Hardin County residents.
Apart from these allocated funds, UWCK extends its support to partners through various other initiatives. These include engaging volunteers in activities such as the annual Day of Action, supporting Hardin County Schools’ 21st Century Program, providing emergency funding when needed, and offering assistance through the Mini-Grants Program, which backs ongoing community projects and initiatives that may lie beyond the scope of UWCK’s conventional funding structure.
To learn more about UWCK, visit unitedwayck.org/what-we-do.
