United Way of Central Kentucky (UWCK) has announced that it will host a CommonGood on the Green Golf Classic fundraising event Friday, Sept. 22 at the Lincoln Trail Golf Course in Vine Grove.
The event will offer participants a chance to play 18 holes of golf while networking and providing funds for UWCK’s mission to support programs and organizations that address the needs of residents in Hardin, Meade, LaRue, Breckinridge and Grayson counties in the areas of health, education and financial stability.
The event will kick off with breakfast at 9 a.m., followed by a shotgun start at 10 a.m. Participants can enter the tournament in teams of four at a cost of $800 or individuals can sign up for $200 and be paired with a team. All tournament participants will receive a gift bag with a minimum value of $125.
The first place team in the tournament will take home a custom trophy, in addition to a whiskey prize package. Mulligans will be available at two per golfer, and a one-per-team red tee exemption is available for $100. Along with the golf tournament, the event will also feature a silent auction, a raffle, a hole-in-one competition and other fun surprises and opportunities.
“We couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome our community to a fun day of golfing, networking and enjoyable camaraderie, all to support community members in need,” said UWCK President Joe Fowler. “Join us in this wonderful opportunity to forge new connections on the greens while supporting our mission to unite our community for the common good.”
UWCK is currently seeking sponsors for the event. A total of eight sponsorship levels are available, ranging in price points and benefits.
To register for the tournament and learn more about sponsorship opportunities, visit unitedwayck.org/GolfClassic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.