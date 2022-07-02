Sen. Stephen Meredith (R-Leitchfield) represents the 5th Senate District, which includes Breckinridge, Butler, Grayson, Ohio, and Meade Counties. He serves as co-chair of the Medicaid Oversight and Advisory Committee and the Budget Review Subcommittee on Human Resources. He is also a member of the Interim Joint Committees on Appropriations and Revenue; Education; Health, Welfare, and Family Services; and Veterans, Military Affairs, and Public Protection. Additionally, Meredith serves as co-chair of the Cabinet for Health & Family Services Organizational Structure, Operations and Administration Task Force.