Demolition of the remaining half of the KY 224 bridge over Western Kentucky Parkway near Clarkson in Grayson County was scheduled to begin Tuesday night.
Parkway traffic was diverted onto exit ramps and across to entrance ramps each direction during nighttime demolition operations. Motorists had the opportunity to turn onto KY 224 or continue along the parkway with flaggers directing traffic at the interchange.
Preparations were in place for work to take place through Thursday night.
Traffic on KY 224 has been switched to the new bridge.
Bridge replacement is part of the current Western Kentucky Parkway rehabilitation project. Parkway rehab is scheduled for completion by Nov. 15 of this year.
