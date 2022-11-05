Vadie Lee Cook, age 78, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022 at Owensboro Health Twin Lakes.
She was born on Nov. 5, 1943 in Butler County, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Arbie and Lectie Davis Dockery.
She is survived by her children, Brenda Byerline (John), of Bowling Green, Sandy Ralph (Melvin), of Morgantown, Darrell Cook (Phyllis), of Leitchfield, William Cook (Carrie), of Nolensville, Tennessee, and Wendell Cook (Shannon), of Sellersburg, Indiana.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Harold Cook, and her son-in-law, John Byerline.
Funeral services were at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with Bro. Wendell Cook officiating. Burial was in the Raymer Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday and from 9 a.m. Tuesday until time of services.
