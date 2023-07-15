By GRAYSON COUNTY NEWS
Senior Jeren VanMeter and junior Greyson Chaffins are among the key offensive players back on the gridiron for Grayson County in the 2023 high school football season.
VanMeter led Grayson County on the ground during the 2022 high school football season, rushing 115 times for 521 yards and eight touchdowns.
Contributing as a passer for Grayson County in 2022, VanMeter completed four of seven passes for 76 yards and two touchdowns.
VanMeter ranked third in receiving for the Cougars in 2022, making 18 receptions for 163 yards and one touchdown.
A standout with a diverse skill set, VanMeter ranked as one of the most versatile players in Class 5A, District 1 throughout the 2022 season. VanMeter produced on offense, defense and special teams.
Chaffins ranked second in receiving for Grayson County in 2022, making 18 receptions for 198 yards and two touchdowns. In addition to VanMeter, Chaffins is a two-way standout for the Cougars.
Quarterback Hunter Felty was among the players Grayson County lost to graduation. Leading Grayson County through the air in 2022, Felty completed 90 of 143 passes for 923 yards and seven touchdowns. Making an impact through the air and on the ground for the Cougars, Felty rushed 156 times for 322 yards and six touchdowns. Felty ranked as the Cougars’ second-leading rusher during his senior campaign.
Grayson County is slated to meet Edmonson County, Marshall County, McLean County, Butler County, Moore, Bullitt Central, North Bullitt, Seneca, Breckinridge County and Hancock County in the 2023 high school football season.
The Cougars’ schedule for 2023 follows.
Finalized game times will be published at a later date.
Grayson County Football 2023 ScheduleAug. 18 at Edmonson County
Aug. 25 Marshall County
Sept. 1 McLean County
Sept. 8 Butler County
Sept. 15 at Moore
Sept. 22 at Bullitt Central
Sept. 29 North Bullitt
Oct. 13 Seneca
Oct. 20 at Breckinridge County
Oct. 27 at Hancock County
