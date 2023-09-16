Seniors Jeren VanMeter and Kenton Cornwell are combining to lead Grayson County defensively.
Through the first four games in the 2023 high school football season, VanMeter and Cornwell have recorded 27 tackles apiece, including 20 solo stops each.
Both VanMeter and Cornwell have also posted one tackle for a loss, and VanMeter has delivered an interception for the Cougars.
Along with VanMeter, Jayden Kinney and Greyson Chaffins have supplied one interception apiece for Grayson County, which is 3-1 through its first four games in the 2023 high school football season.
Ranking second in the key defensive category for Grayson County, Kadin Hanshaw has tallied 20 tackles.
Following Hanshaw, Sawyer Drake has posted 18 tackles for the Cougars.
Offensively, as a team, Grayson County has amassed nearly 1,000 rushing yards. The Cougars have rushed 149 times for 899 yards and 11 touchdowns in four games.
Pacing Grayson County on the ground, Hanshaw has rushed 76 times for 575 yards and six touchdowns.
Ranking second in rushing for the Cougars, Ethan Mudd has rushed 23 times for 141 yards and one touchdown.
Following Mudd, Kolby Chaffins has rushed 36 times for 118 yards and one touchdown for the Cougars.
Contributing offensively, VanMeter has rushed 11 times for 59 yards and three touchdowns as part of Grayson County’s rushing attack.
Leading Grayson County through the air, Kolby Chaffins has completed 22 passes for 252 yards and three touchdowns.
Pacing Grayson County in receiving, VanMeter has hauled in 10 receptions for 114 yards and three touchdowns.
