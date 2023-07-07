As a junior, Grayson County standout Jeren VanMeter ranked 37th in stolen bases in the 2023 high school baseball season.
VanMeter, who batted .330 for the Cougars, recorded 30 stolen bases in 33 attempts. The leading baserunner for Grayson County, VanMeter recorded 29 hits, 14 RBIs, four doubles, one triple and one home run. Pacing Grayson County in multiple categories, VanMeter drew a team-high 27 walks.
The top 50 baserunners in the state for the 2023 high school baseball season were as follows: 1. Kendry Rodriguez Garcia (Valley), 50 stolen bases/52 attempts; 2. Tate Scott (East Carter), 47 stolen bases/48 attempts; 3. Payton Williams (Western), 47 stolen bases/48 attempts; 4. Weston Jones (Frankfort Christian), 46 stolen bases/47 attempts; 5. Grant Asher (Frankfort Christian), 45 stolen bases/50 attempts; 6. Jack Stodghill (Kentucky Country Day), 44 stolen bases/47 attempts; 7. Alex Wallace (DeSales), 44 stolen bases/47 attempts; 8. Caden Tucker (Portland Christian), 42 stolen bases/43 attempts; 9. Shadrach Barnett (Somerset Christian), 42 stolen bases/44 attempts; 10. Ja Markiss Calbert (Bardstown), 41 stolen bases/42 attempts; 11. Adam Boone (Holmes), 41 stolen bases/44 attempts; 12. Jackson Edens (Webster County), 41 stolen bases/46 attempts; 13. Dru Medows (Henderson County), 38 stolen bases/44 attempts; 14. Tyler Belt (Crittenden County), 38 stolen bases/39 attempts; 15. Jacob Morgan (Jackson City), 35 stolen bases/35 attempts; 16. Elijah Underhill (Christian County), 34 stolen bases/37 attempts; 17. Tanner Gray (Williamstown), 33 stolen bases/34 attempts; 18. Cameron Fitzgerald (Owen County), 33 stolen bases/34 attempts; 19. Landon Isaacs (Carroll County), 33 stolen bases/34 attempts; 20. Jonah Little (Letcher County Central), 33 stolen bases/34 attempts; 21. Carl Coomer (Valley), 33 stolen bases/33 attempts; 22. Tyler Rose (Whitley County), 33 stolen bases/38 attempts; 23. Dawson Mills (Martin County), 32 stolen bases/32 attempts; 24. Cameron Kelsey (Johnson Central), 32 stolen bases/35 attempts; 25. Austin Bargo (Knox Central), 32 stolen bases/35 attempts; 26. Carter White (Shelby County), 31 stolen bases/35 attempts; 27. Joseph Smith (Fort Knox), 31 stolen bases/33 attempts; 28. Connor Hughes (Raceland), 30 stolen bases/32 attempts; 29. Matthew Smith (Ohio County), 30 stolen bases/34 attempts; 30. Ashton Garland (South Laurel), 30 stolen bases/30 attempts; 31. Jake Figa (Kentucky Country Day), 30 stolen bases/32 attempts; 32. Jaedyn Gist (Harlan), 30 stolen bases/30 attempts; 33. Cameron Boyd (Beechwood), 30 stolen bases/30 attempts); 34. Jeremy Harper (Fairview), 30 stolen bases/30 attempts; 35. Micah Austin (Webster County), 30 stolen bases/35 attempts; 36. Austyn Peak (DuPont Manual), 30 stolen bases/34 attempts; 37. Jeren VanMeter (Grayson County), 30 stolen bases/33 attempts; 38. Carson Shea (St. Henry), 30 stolen bases/32 attempts; 39. Kamden Mcalpin (George Rogers Clark), 30 stolen bases/30 attempts; 40. Matthew Leeper (Trigg County), 30 stolen bases/34 attempts; 41. Brady Engle (Knox Central), 30 stolen bases/32 attempts); 42. Rylan Simpson (Leslie County), 30 stolen bases/32 attempts; 43. Tate Wootton (LaRue County), 29 stolen bases/31 attempts; 44. Tamel Smith (Fairview), 29 stolen bases/30 attempts; 45. Luke Jackson (Fulton County), 29 stolen bases/31 attempts; 46. Cameron Delrosario (Powell County), 29 stolen bases/29 attempts; 47. Brennan Cates (Henderson County), 28 stolen bases/31 attempts; 48. Carson Pledger (Portland Christian), 28 stolen bases/30 attempts; 49. Elijah Harris (Harrison County), 28 stolen bases/30 attempts; 50. Brayden Wilson (Trimble County), 28 stolen bases/31 attempts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.