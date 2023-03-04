Velma Ernestine “Ernie” Jacobs, age 67, of Clarkson, Kentucky, passed away Friday, Feb. 24, 2023 at home in Clarkson, Kentucky.
She was born on April 5, 1955 in Louisville, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Paul Ruben Sr. and Velma Elizabeth Vibbart Lawson.
She is survived by her two sons, Stephen Bullock, of Louisville, and Stewart Ray Bullock (Shelia), of Clarkson, and a daughter, Pauline Wheeler (John), of Louisville.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Calvin Jacobs.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 4, 2023 at the Free Liberty Community Church (72 Victory Heights Rd., Leitchfield, KY 42754). Bro. Dennis Knight will be officiating. Burial will be in the McGrew Church Cemetery.
Visitation will be at the Free Liberty Community Church from 10 a.m. on Saturday until time of services.
