Vernessa Gayle Drake, age 67, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Monday, Feb. 20, 2023 at Norton Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky.
She was born on Sept. 23, 1955 in Jefferson County, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Vernell and Sallie Mae Hardin Fentress.
She is survived by her children, Michelle Robinson (Bobby), of Millwood, Kentucky, Chris Drake, of Leitchfield, and Salina Lindsey (Josh).
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Drake.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Bro. Ricky Armstrong will be officiating. Burial will be in the Mt. Vernon Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and will also be from 9 a.m. Saturday until time of services.
