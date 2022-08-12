There’s not much Michael Wood hasn’t done on the football field for Grayson County High School over his career.
In 10 games last season, Wood led the team in scoring with 82 points and he scored in a number of ways as a running back, receiver and cornerback.
“He’s just a really, really nice athlete for Grayson County,” Cougar head coach Bryan Jones said. “With that, he draws a lot of respect from his teammates because there’s that expectation that he’s going to make plays for us.”
He didn’t disappoint last season. He scored seven rushing touchdowns, five receiving TDs, picked up a fumble and scored a touchdown and added a pair of two-point conversions.
After seeing some action as a freshman and sophomore, Wood came into his own last season.
“Junior year I got to run the ball a little bit with Chandler (McCrady), and he’s a good dude,” Wood said. “I played a little bit at receiver and corner and I enjoyed it. It was fun.”
Now as a senior, a year he says “It’s what I’ve been waiting on my whole life,” is just days away.
As the Cougars prepare for next week’s season-opening home game against Edmonson County, Wood said by mid-week he’s completely focused on the next game.
“From Wednesday on, that’s what I’m thinking about. It’s awesome,” he said. “If you don’t play football you need to because it’s the best feeling in the world.”
Wood is coming off a big year where he rushed for 378 yards on 81 carries and is the Cougars’ top returning rusher. He also caught 23 passes for 303 yards and had 37 tackles, including 33 solo stops on defense with two tackles for a loss of yardage.
“We’ll try and move him around and get him the ball as much as we can,” Jones said.
Jones said many of his teammates feed off of what Wood provides.
“I think he is instrumental in getting a lot of other guys going,” he said. “He’s somebody we’ll try and get going early in games and spark some big plays because he’s probably our biggest big-play threat in hopes that it kind of energizes everyone else.”
Wood said he would like to rush for 1,000 yards or more and said one of his biggest attributes aside from his speed and elusiveness is his ability to follow his blocking.
That he gets the ball in his hands is all that matters to him aside from leaving the field with a win.
“I like catching the ball because Hunter (Felty) is a good quarterback,” Wood said.
As a cornerback, he says he enjoys tackling and expects this year’s defense to perform well.
“I feel like our defense will be very solid this year,” Wood said. “We have a lot of key components.”
He said playing safety for two seasons helped him transition to cornerback last year.
“Playing safety I think really helped me a lot as far as reading the ball and reading a quarterback,” he said.
Wood said getting ready for this season was different than previous years given it’s his final year in the Cougar orange and navy blue.
“I definitely worked a lot harder as far as running and being in the weight room,” he said. “I got the other seniors together and we worked. We all hang out together, and this senior group is very close and we’ve grown up playing football, baseball and basketball together. It’s a tight group of guys.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.