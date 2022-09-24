Vertie Gay Stewart Givans, 84, of Glendale, passed away Monday, Sept. 19, 2022 at Tender Touch Senior Living in Elizabethtown, Kentucky.
She was born on Feb. 20, 1938 in Millwood, Kentucky the daughter of the late Robert Calvin and Sudie Roby Anderson Stewart.
She retired after 39 years from Glendale Children’s Home where she served as Housemother and Supervisor.
She professed her faith at an early age and was a faithful member of Gilead Baptist Church where she was a Sunday School teacher.
Among those who preceded her in death include sisters Dorothy and Mary Ellen and brothers Luther, Hardin and Joe Stewart. She was married to Marion Sherril Mudd from 1997 until his death in 1998 and to George Givans from 2000 until his death in 2007.
Survivors include one brother, Elmer Stewart (Novella); sisters-in-law Carolyn Stewart, Novella Stewart and Aline Stewart; a stepdaughter, Jan Mackey (Ray Allan); a stepson, Philip Givans (Liz); and numerous nieces, nephews, and three step-grandchildren.
The funeral was Friday at 1 p.m. at Brown Funeral Home with Pastor Nathan Joyce, Pastor Sam Hinkson and Haywood Riner officiating. Burial followed in Layman Cemetery in Grayson County.
Visitation was from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and continued after 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.brownfuneral.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.