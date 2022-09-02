Thanks to the volunteer efforts of a local Navy veteran, the American flag at American Legion Post 81 Veterans Memorial Park in Leitchfield can now fly at full-staff once again.
According to Leitchfield Mayor Rick Embry, for years, the flag could not be raised to full staff.
Originally installed in 2016, the 80-foot flag pole contained a piece that prevented the flag from going above half-staff, Teresa Musick, a representative from the Leitchfield Legion post, said.
The piece was repaired by students from Grayson County High School last year; however, the repair lasted only a month before the flag pole’s issues returned, and the around 20-foot-by-36-foot flag has not been able to be raised above half-staff since last fall, Musick said.
Then, in August of this year, Charlie Corbett, a Navy veteran and owner of Patriots Pointe Custom Homes, stepped in to volunteer to correct the issue.
Corbett is well-acquainted with this subject, as he flies a 30-foot-by-50-foot flag of his own on a 110-foot flag pole at his home in Falls of Rough.
Corbett said the primary issue with the Veterans Memorial flag pole is that it was “overcomplicated,” and contained too many moving parts to be 80 feet in the air.
With assistance from Affordable Crane Service, out of Louisville, Kentucky, Corbett ventured to American Legion Post 81 Veterans Memorial Park on Wednesday to make the necessary corrections to the flag pole.
Corbett said that, when he built Patriots Pointe, his father-in-law — also a veteran — was dying of cancer and lamented he would not live long enough to see it.
Corbett’s wife told her father not to worry because they would fly a flag so big it could be seen from Heaven.
The Corbetts’ flag ultimately was so large and flown so high in the air that it required approval from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) due to its proximity to the Falls of Rough airport, and, at the time, the FAA said it was the tallest flag pole east of the Mississippi.
Corbett served eight years in the Navy as a submarine veteran and said he finds it ironic that he has gone “from deep diving to high climbing” to repair flag poles.
After about two hours of work on Wednesday afternoon, Corbett and Leitchfield Parks & Recreation Director Tammee Saltsman were finally able to raise the flag to full-staff.
With the flag flying in the August sun, Saltsman wished to thank Corbett for his assistance with the project, and said that, without him, it would have taken much longer to complete.
