Thanks to a donation of time, materials and labor, the city of Clarkson’s Veterans Memorial was re-paved at no charge this week.
Leitchfield VFW Post 12175 and City of Clarkson officials visited the memorial Monday morning to recognize employees of Scotty’s Contracting & Stone while they worked on re-paving the memorial’s parking area.
In total, the time, labor, and materials donated by Scotty’s for the re-paving project was estimated at an around $10,000 value.
Clarkson Mayor Bonnie Henderson said she is proud of the project and of Scotty’s and the workers. She also wanted to give credit to Leitchfield VFW Post 12175 Commander Leo Chisolm for his efforts to have the parking area re-paved.
“I very much appreciate everything,” Henderson said.
Scotty’s Contracting & Stone Project Manager Christopher Smith said the project is an example of how Scotty’s strives to be a community-oriented company and that anytime the company can give back to its community, everyone benefits.
“These guys, they take pride in it,” Smith said of his employees.
The Clarkson Veterans Memorial was envisioned and planned by Leitchfield VFW Post 12175 as a location to recognize and honor veterans from each service branch. The city of Clarkson and VFW hosted a dedication ceremony for the memorial on Veterans Day 2021 at Clarkson City Hall.
