The annual Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony will be held Saturday, May 27 beginning at 10 a.m.
County veterans who lost their lives during service will be honored, as family members and friends carry signs bearing their names from the old Leitchfield Fire Department on South Main Street to the Centre on Main.
The ceremonies will feature special guest speaker Roger Lush, who is a native of Grayson County and a veteran of the US Army, as well as the annual roll call of deceased veterans, and musical performances. Platform guests recognized on stage will be Harlin Hayes, Leon Hill, Heather Mudd Platter, and Greg Portman.
After the ceremony, a meal for all will be served at the Centre. Procession line up for families and friends will begin at 9 a.m. at the old Leitchfield Fire Department.
Everyone is invited to participate in honor of Grayson County’s veterans. For more information, call 270-259-5587
