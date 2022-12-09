Leitchfield VFW Post 12175 donated to Grayson County’s Shop with a Cop program and recognized a local student’s achievement during its meeting Tuesday evening.
VFW members and officers presented a check for $1,500 to Grayson County Sheriff Norman Chaffins, whom accepted on behalf of the Shop with a Cop program, an annual initiative in which local law enforcement officers take less fortunate children in the community to Walmart to shop for necessities and toys.
Shop with a Cop is one branch of Grayson County law enforcement’s outreach program Behind the Badge, which supports Grayson County residents and families throughout the year.
VFW Post 12175 Commander Leo Chisolm said the sheriff is “a great supporter” of the VFW, so the local post seeks to give back each year. This is the third year VFW Post 12175 has donated to Shop with a Cop.
Chaffins said local law enforcement will spend $21,000 to shop for about 150 children on Saturday, Dec. 17 through this year’s Shop with a Cop program.
In addition to the donation, the VFW post presented a $100 gift certificate and an award to Grayson County High School student Daniel Ratley for his Voice of Democracy writing.
Chaffins also expressed his pride in Ratley and said he hopes that some of the kids police care for through Shop with a Cop and other Behind the Badge initiatives may see Ratley’s work and follow his example.
Chisolm said the VFW post donated $500 to the Grayson County Alliance Food Pantry last month, as well, and that this is an example of how the VFW post serves not only Grayson County’s veterans, but the community as a whole.
“We’re a small group,” Chisolm said. “What money we get is raised here.”
Chisolm encouraged the community to inform veterans about the VFW to help grow the post’s voice and influence.
“The stronger the VFW’s voice is, the more we can do for veterans,” he said. “The more veterans that are associated with these groups, the more we can help and support the community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.