Sherry Vincent hasn’t coached tennis at Grayson County High School for more than three decades for personal accolades — her focus always has been on teaching and growing the sport — but she admits being recognized and supported by peers is rewarding.
For the third time since Grayson County joined the 3rd Region in 2005, Vincent has been selected as a region boys’ Coach of the Year in voting by fellow coaches.
“It is satisfying and humbling to earn the respect of one’s peers,” Vincent said.
She said since GCHS shifted to the 3rd Region, the Owensboro community has welcomed the school programs.
“Owensboro recognized immediately that Grayson County under my leadership would be a game changer for this region and that we would set out to be a year-to-year regional contender,” Vincent said.
The Cougars finished as the region tournament runner-up this season with junior Owen Brown reaching the title match in singles, and the doubles team of senior Chase Richardson and junior Griffin Powell losing in their championship match.
Brown went 1-1 at the state tournament earlier this month and earned a seed, becoming the first singles’ player in school history to do so. Richardson and Griffin also went 1-1 at state.
It’s the second time Vincent has been recognized by region coaches as the boys’ coach of the year. She also was tabbed 3rd Region girls’ Coach of the Year in 2018.
Vincent, a GCHS graduate, said the award “illustrates mutual respect from peers and acknowledgement of the efforts being put forth into the tennis program,” and that “all coaches have helped me grow as a coach.”
“Setting standards for others must reflect in the standards you set for yourself,” she added.
Vincent said the GCHS program is on solid ground and she sees continued improvement in many areas, including growth in players’ knowledge and how doubles’ teams communicated.
Players also maintain a journal and self-evaluate their matches, she said.
Vincent said she responds to player perspective on play, and she saw a lot of development in players over the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.