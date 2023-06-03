Vinnie Lucas Glasscock, a Breckinridge County businesswoman, passed away May 26, 2023, at Breckinridge Memorial Nursing Facility. She was born in Constantine, Kentucky on March 10, 1925, daughter of the late C.D. and Ressie Lucas. Vinnie was a member of Hardinsburg United Methodist Church, as well as a member of the United Methodist Women. She loved her church, and most of all she enjoyed singing in the choir. She professed her faith in Christ at an early age. She was a homemaker and a bookkeeper. She was the owner of Breck. Co. Ready Mix and Pre-Cast Products, as well as the majority owner of VLG Farms and a partner with her son, Larry, of Glasscock Transport Co. Inc. She always liked to stay busy. Vinnie really enjoyed taking care of her grandchildren. She loved her family. They were her pride and joy.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by Thomas Wesley Glasscock, her husband of 49 years. She was also preceded by her siblings, C.D. Lucas, Jr. and his wife, Jane; Calvin Lucas and his wife, Natalie; Lillian Lucas Glasscock and her husband, C.E.; and Lee Vasti Lucas.
Vinnie is survived by her two sons, Larry Glasscock and his wife, Rebecca, and Todd Glasscock of Hardinsburg, Kentucky; five grandchildren, Cate Morgan Hinton and her husband Ronnie, Ashton Glasscock and his wife Kaitlyn, Griffin Townsend and her husband Dyllon, Logan Glasscock, and Weston Glasscock; and four great-grandchildren, Hattie Ann and Piper Rose Hinton, Silas and Stetson Glasscock.
Funeral services were held at the Hardinsburg United Methodist Church on Friday, June 2, 2023, at 12 p.m. with burial in the Hudson Cemetery under the direction of Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Visitation was held at the church on Thursday from 4-7 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. All times are central.
Expressions of sympathy are suggested to the Hardinsburg United Methodist Church.
