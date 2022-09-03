Viola King, age 74, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022 at Spring View Nursing and Rehab.
She was born on Aug. 30, 1948 in Leitchfield, Kentucky, the daughter of the late James Henry and Ola Hart Dean.
She is survived by her son, Jeff Armstrong, of Leitchfield.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Henry Alvin King, and son, James “Henry” King.
Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Jeff Armstrong, her son, will be officiating. Burial will be in the New Freedom Cemetery.
Visitation will be at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 1 p.m. on Sunday until time of service.
