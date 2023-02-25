Violet Catherine Sims Hamilton, age 86, of Leitchfield, passed away Friday, Feb. 17, 2023 at her residence.
She was born April 6, 1936, in Grayson County, to the late Herbert and Clara Allison Sims. She was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church and a former employee of JC’s Cigarette Outlet and Smitty City Store. She enjoyed cooking for her family, canning, watching hummingbirds and taking trips to the Ursuline Sisters of Mount Saint Joseph.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by a son, Brian Keith Hamilton; two brothers, Jack Sims and William “Bill” Sims; and two sisters, Anna Lee Alvey and Martina Budwit.
Violet is survived by a son, Robby (Dionalyn) Hamilton; two grandchildren, Haley (Billy) Sloan and Zachary (Dulce) Hamilton; a brother, Jim (Carol) Sims; eight great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral mass was held at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, at St. Anthony Catholic Church with Rev. Brandon Williams officiating. Burial followed in the St. Anthony Cemetery.
Visitation was from 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday and from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Monday at Rogers-Oller Funeral Home.
A prayer service was held at 6 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy can take the form of a donation to the Ursuline Sisters of Mount Saint Joseph, 8001 Cummings Road, Maple Mount, KY 42356.
