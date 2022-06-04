Virginia Henning, age 90, of Axtel, Kentucky, passed away May 29, 2022 at Breckinridge Memorial Nursing Facility. She was born in Grayson County on May 3, 1932, daughter of the late John and Ella Mae Baker McClellan. She was a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church. Virginia was a wonderful mother to her seven children. She was a homemaker and farmer who enjoyed flower and vegetable gardening.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Henry Henning, and siblings Harold David McClellan, Tommy McClellan, Freddie McClellan, Marvin McClellan and Lucille Lewis.
Virginia is survived by seven children, Leon (Elvie) Henning, of McDaniels, Kentucky, Denvir (Carolyn) Henning, of Hardinsburg, Kentucky, Jean (Gary) Cain of Leitchfield, Kentucky, Bobby (Lisa) Henning, of Axtel, Kentucky, Billy (Sandy) Henning, of Axtel, Kentucky, Leonard (Lori) Henning, of Hardinsburg, Kentucky, and Glen Henning, of Clarkson, Kentucky; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and six brothers and sisters, Johnny (Dollie) McClellan, of Indiana, Roy (Jeanette) McClellan, of Vine Grove, Kentucky, Lennie Henning, of Axtel, Kentucky, Anna (Jimmy) Johnson, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, Sue (Raymond) Duncan, of Caneyville, Kentucky, and Irene (Darrell) Butler, of Leitchfield, Kentucky.
Funeral services were held at St. Anthony Catholic Church on Thursday, June 2, 2022 at 11 a.m. with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation was held at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home on Wednesday from 4-8 p.m. and Thursday from 8:30-10:30 a.m.
Expressions of sympathy are suggested to St. Anthony Cemetery.
