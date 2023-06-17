Vivian L. Haycraft Blair, age 66, of Leitchfield, passed away Saturday, June 10, 2023 at U of L Hospital in Louisville.
She was born May 13, 1957, in Grayson County, to the late Delmar Lee and Velma Jean Sipes Haycraft. She was a retired factory worker and a member of Mulberry Flats United Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by two brothers, Ricky and Byron Haycraft.
She is survived by her husband, Jerry Blair; two brothers, Phillip (Anita) Haycraft and Timothy Haycraft; her dog, Peanut; and several nieces and nephews.
A Graveside Service was held at 5 p.m. Monday, June 12, 2023 at Mulberry Flats Church Cemetery.
Rogers Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
