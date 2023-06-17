Walter M. “Waker” Hart, age 90, of Big Clifty, passed away Friday, June 9, 2023 at Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Medical Center in Leitchfield.
He was born May 13, 1933, in Grayson County, to the late Hobert and Lora Ashlock Hart. He retired from General Electric, was a U.S. Army Veteran, and loved being with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Cole Brown; and six brothers and sisters, Owsley Hart, Mabel Pence, Emmett Hart, Carl Hart, Beulah Johnson and Sue Powell.
He is survived by his wife, Wanda Drake Hart; a daughter, Saundra (Jim) Brown, of Leitchfield; a son, Troy Hart, of Big Clifty; one sister, Betty Cain, of Leitchfield; five grandchildren, Samantha Kidd, Eathan Brown, Holden Hart, Matthew Hart and Andrew Hart; and four great-grandchildren, Colton Brown, Lora Byerline Walker Kidd and Addy Hart.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. (CDT) Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Rogers Funeral Home with Chris Drake officiating. Burial followed in the St. Mary’s Cemetery at Big Clifty.
Visitation was after 10 a.m. (CDT) Tuesday at the funeral home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.