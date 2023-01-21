Wanda Faye Critchelow, age 69, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023 at Grayson Nursing & Rehab in Leitchfield.
She was born on Oct. 24, 1953 in Grayson County, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Layton and Amy Catherine Webb Harris.
She is survived by her husband, Michael “Mike” Critchelow, of Leitchfield; a daughter, Michelle Leveronne (Clay), of Shrewsbury; and a son, Michael Critchelow (Danielle), of Clarkson.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral services were at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, 2023 at the St. Anthony Catholic Church at Axtel with Father Harris officiating.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday and at St. Anthony Catholic Church at Axtel from 9 a.m. Friday until time of services.
