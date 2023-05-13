Wanda Sue Hanson, age 80, of Okolona, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, May 4, 2023 at Norton Audubon Hospital.
She was born on Aug. 21, 1942 in Louisville, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Coleman Thomas Poole and Nancy Elizabeth Casey Poole.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 27 years, Lewis Hanson, and her son, Darrell Thomas Hanson.
Funeral services were at 11 a.m. CST Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Burial was in the St. Joseph Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. CST on Monday and from 9 a.m. Tuesday until time of services.
