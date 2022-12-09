A more than 70-year-old time capsule recovered from Grayson County War Memorial Hospital was opened Tuesday in a ceremony honoring the legacy of the beloved facility.
The ceremony was held in the lobby of Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Medical Center (OHTLMC) Tuesday afternoon with Heritage Media of Kentucky President & CEO Mark Buckles serving as master of ceremonies.
Buckles, whose grandfather and aunt both worked in the War Memorial Hospital, said Tuesday’s ceremony was an event “75 years in the making,” and would serve as both a commemoration of change and a celebration of Grayson County’s healthcare legacy.
The ceremony included a recorded interview with Judge Kenneth H. Goff, Sr., conducted by current state Sen. and former CEO of Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center Steve Meredith (R-Leitchfield), in which Goff detailed the history of the War Memorial Hospital, as well as the decision to construct the facility now known as OHTLMC.
Dedicated in 1951 and open for just under 30 years, Grayson County War Memorial Hospital, located on East Market Street in Leitchfield, was originally 6,000-square-feet with a capacity for 20 beds. In 1958, it doubled in size to accommodate 20 more beds, but a movement to build a new hospital eventually took shape, which led to the construction of Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center (TLRMC), a 56,000-square-foot building when it initially opened in 1979 on Wallace Avenue.
TLRMC officially joined with Owensboro Health’s family of hospitals in January of 2021 and was renamed Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Medical Center.
Owensboro Health CEO Mark Marsh said it is amazing to see what has been achieved at the Leitchfield hospital and praised its team members and medical staff for their hard work and dedication.
He said he expects the hospital will continue to progress technologically but will always strive to keep the human element of healthcare in tact.
“It’s how we connect with patients and team members,” Marsh said.
While much change has come to the hospital, not just in recent years, but in its overall history, officials sought to keep with tradition for Tuesday’s event. In line with the old hospital’s legacy of honoring Grayson County’s military, members of the American Legion Post 81 Honor Guard delivered the War Memorial Hospital time capsule to the stage to be opened.
The time capsule contained a copy of The Leitchfield Gazette from Aug. 18, 1949, which included a story about the hospital’s cornerstone laying ceremonies; a list of men who perished in World War II; and lists of the Grayson County War Memorial Hospital Building, Cornerstone, and Promotion committees, as well as the names of the Grayson County Fiscal Court members and other county officials and doctors at the time. These documents will be preserved and placed on display in OHTLMC.
Grayson County Judge Executive Kevin Henderson oversaw the time capsule opening and said he initially felt “like the bad guy” when the decision was made to demolish the War Memorial Hospital given the building’s legacy; however, it had reached a state where it was beyond repair and costing the county around $3-$4,000 per month.
While the last loads of the War Memorial Hospital were removed Tuesday, officials made an effort to save some materials, and, Henderson said, some of those materials will be used in the county’s upcoming project to construct a new building for the Grayson County Clerk’s Office and Grayson County PVA Office on the land where the old hospital once stood.
During construction, a wall will be implemented using bricks from the War Memorial Hospital, and the glass tile from the hospital’s entrance will be installed in the new building’s lobby, according to Henderson.
The county hopes to break ground on the building in March of next year and to have the building open by the end of 2023, Henderson said.
“You hope, with change, we can continue to prosper,” he said.
A cost for this work has not been announced. Henderson noted that the Grayson County Attorney’s Office will remain in its current location on the second floor of the Leitchfield Public Square courthouse, and another government office, which was not named Tuesday, will be moved into the third floor office space.
Additionally, OHTLMC CEO Ashley Herrington announced that several officials, including Goff, Meredith, and Buckles, would receive commemorative bricks recovered from the War Memorial Hospital.
