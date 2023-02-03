Gov. Andy Beshear announced on Wednesday that Water Solutions Unlimited Inc. (WSU) will be investing $3 million in its new location in Grayson County, creating eight on-site, full-time jobs, as well as four remote positions.
“I want to thank the leaders at Water Solutions Unlimited for this commitment to the commonwealth and the Grayson County community,” Beshear said. “Kentucky’s manufacturing sector continues to grow, and it is great to see WSU be a part of that momentum. Together, we can build a better Kentucky where your kids and mine will have every opportunity right here.”
Company leaders will construct a new facility in Leitchfield that will increase the capacity to blend and manufacture chemicals needed to combat dirty water and corrosion. The company also sells phosphates and other chemicals that improve water quality.
“We are so excited to get down to Leitchfield and work with the community,” said WSU President Mike Ricks. “WSU primarily works with cities to provide phosphates for drinking and wastewater, and we’re excited to be servicing Kentucky.”
WSU was founded in 1987 around blended phosphates and became known for its knowledge in helping municipalities meet lead and copper standards. In the 1990s, WSU started blending its own phosphates. In the early 2000s, the company began helping municipalities with EPA-mandated disinfection byproducts limits. This eventually led to WSU selling specialty products from other manufacturers.
Grayson County Judge Executive Kevin Henderson welcomed WSU to the community.
“It is with great pleasure to welcome a company like Water Solutions Unlimited to Grayson County, Kentucky,” Henderson said. “As Judge Executive and on behalf of the Grayson County Fiscal Court, we would like to welcome WSU, and we are looking forward to working with them in the future.”
Leitchfield Mayor Harold Miller commented on the job growth for the area.
“The city of Leitchfield is excited to have Water Solutions Unlimited locating a new facility in our community,” said Miller. “This facility will provide additional jobs and growth for our community. The city is excited to help in this endeavor.”
Grayson County Industrial Foundation President William Thomason spoke on WSU being an asset.
“It is a tremendous honor to welcome an experienced company like Water Solutions Unlimited to our community,” said Thomason. “The Grayson County Industrial Foundation would like to take this opportunity to welcome WSU, and we are confident that they will be a proven asset to Leitchfield and Grayson County.”
Last Thursday, the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority approved WSU for up to $50,000 in tax incentives through the Kentucky Enterprise Initiative Act (KEIA) based on the company’s investment of $3 million. KEIA allows approved companies to recoup Kentucky sales and use tax on construction costs, building fixtures, equipment used in research and development, and electronic processing.
By meeting its annual targets over the agreement term, the company can be eligible to keep a portion of the new tax revenue it generates. The company may claim eligible incentives against its income tax liability and/or wage assessments.
In addition, WSU can receive resources from Kentucky’s workforce service providers. Those include no-cost recruitment and job placement services, reduced-cost customized training and job-training incentives.
For more information on Water Solutions Unlimited, visit GetWSU.com.
A detailed community profile for Grayson County can be viewed at properties.zoomprospector.com/kentucky/community/Grayson-County-KY-/21085.
