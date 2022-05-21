Nathan Morris, President and CEO of Morris Family Services, along with wife, Megan, co-owner and executive vice president of the family firm, announced in May that one of the company’s two Grayson County locations, Watson & Hunt Funeral Home, has undergone a name change and is now The Leitchfield Memorial Chapel.
“When we entered Grayson County through our acquisition of Watson & Hunt Funeral Home, we promised then, as we promise now, to bring the very best of what that 20-year-old tradition has come to be known in Leitchfield and its surrounding environs: excellence in service, exceptional care for grieving families, professionalism at every turn, generous giving to and involvement within the community, diligence, kindness, transparency, compassion, intelligence, and love,” said Nathan Morris. “The families whose names have graced the side of our building in Leitchfield saw to it that it was the community, and not they themselves, that was the focus of their excellent care.
“In that light, we believe that it is the people of Grayson County who are central to who we are and what we do. It is with these families that we long to serve; it is to these good people that we strive diligently to bring exceptional care in moments of loss and deep sadness. To that end we want to reflect our central focus — the people of Grayson County — in everything that we do. What better way to do that than to be honest about our robust commitment to serving this community in the name in which we serve, the very banner under which we provide our loving care, the sign of where our heart is for all to see?”
To that end, Watson & Hunt Funeral Home, founded in 1998 and acquired by Morris Family Services in 2018, has been rebranded The Leitchfield Memorial Funeral Chapel.
In 2015, Nathan and Megan Morris founded Morris Family Services, which is devoted to continuing to implement the exceptional service that communities within Kentucky and Indiana have grown to expect from the most incredible of people.
“We are here. We are invested in Leitchfield and Caneyville and Grayson County, and in all the communities we serve. We realize that every family deserves the absolute best, and we will never settle for anything less,” Nathan Morris said. “The people of Leitchfield make us who we are, and we are so very thankful to pay homage to that commitment in our very name. It is for you and because of you that we do what we do.”
— Submitted
