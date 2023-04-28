Grayson County High School head baseball coach Jody Nutt has always admired junior third baseman Eli Watson’s drive to do whatever is best for the team.
“In my 12 years of coaching, he is probably one of my biggest blessings in coaching,” Nutt said. “He loves to play and he’s a very unselfish player. You can love on him and you can get after him and he’s still the same kid.”
Watson, 17, has put his team-first attitude on display numerous times this season and twice recently — once at the plate and another time when he had a heart-to-heart discussion with Nutt about shifting from shortstop to third base.
He calls the switch back to third base where he started last season “like a family reunion.”
“They (coaches) told me at the beginning of the season that they wanted me at shortstop this year,” Watson said. “I was all for it. Then the coaches decided it was a better set up when I was at third base. They made it clear that it wasn’t my fault and that I wasn’t doing bad, it was just for the betterment of the team.”
He said he was all for the move if it meant helping the Cougars.
“He understood why we made the move and he just wanted to do what was best for the team,” Nutt said. “He basically said, ‘If it helps the team, let’s go to work.’ ”
The Cougars shifted freshman Chase Baunach to shortstop.
“I have always played shortstop my whole life,” Watson said.
“I was moved to third when I got into high school. I love the infield, it has always came second nature to me. I loved third when they switched me.”
Nutt said Watson was put at shortstop because “he has great hands and we knew he would make the routine plays. He’s one of the leaders on the team and we thought that would be a good place for him to play. He didn’t let us down at shortstop and it’s been a smooth transition back to his natural position.”
Watson also is having a nice bounce-back season at the plate.
Last season, he batted .224 in 24 games with one homerun, two triples and two doubles.
“Last year my problem was at the plate,” Watson said. “I have always been solid in the field and at the plate, but last year I struggled.”
So he went to work during the off-season “to better my swing.”
Watson’s dedication to get better has been obvious, Nutt said.
“He’s made a complete turnaround with his discipline at the plate,” Nutt said.
For a guy who loves to pull the ball, a recent game against Whitesville Trinity again, and not surprisingly, put Watson’s team-approach on display.
After junior Landon Shiarella had tripled in an April 17 game, Watson made sure he scored — not by pulling the ball, but making sure he hit the ball to the right side to score Shiarella with a go-ahead run, Nutt said.
Through 16 games this season, Watson was hitting .294 with two homeruns and four doubles. In 58 official at-bats this season, he had struck out just six times.
“I worked and changed my whole swing for the better,” Watson said. “I have been producing a lot better this year at the plate.”
Watson’s love of the game is obvious by the way he tries to lead the team and the way he goes about playing the game, Nutt said.
“He exemplifies being a leader, being a great kid and teammate,” he said. “He’s a wonderful kid.”
Playing for the Cougars always has been something that has been important to Watson, starting at a young age.
“Grayson County baseball has always been a part of me,” he said. “From T-ball to high school, I have always loved the game. GCHS baseball has taught me discipline and many more life skills I will use in the future.”
