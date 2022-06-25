We have a problem at our nation’s house
Dear Editor,
I want to share a story an old trucker friend shared years ago. He told me that his roof was leaking, and his family was nagging him to fix it. His answer was: “I’ve been meaning to fix it, but it’s too hot in the summer. I’ve got some arthritis, so in the winter, it’s too cold for me to get up on the roof. When it rains, it’s too wet to go up on the roof. And when it’s not raining, it doesn’t leak.”
This is a humorous story, but illustrates a more serious situation in our country today. Like this man’s family, I am frustrated that nothing is getting done. We have a problem at our nation’s house, the US House of Representatives. The roof is leaking bullets, and innocent people are dying daily because of the unrestrained use of firearms in the US.
When an attack occurs in one of our schools, the senators’ excuse is that the matter is too emotional right now. Let’s wait a bit until cooler minds prevail. As time passes, nothing gets done. The nation grows numb to all the violence, and the news grows cold. The senators’ excuse is: We have to protect the Second Amendment, after all. We have the right to bear arms.
And when it’s raining bullets in one of our nation’s schools, it’s too dangerous to go in and save our precious children. The senators’ excuse was: Well, who would want to go into a situation where the police didn’t even have body armor to defend themselves?
As time passes again, and there aren’t any school shootings for the summer, and the roof quits leaking, the senators will do nothing. Maybe the only way that we will get the roof fixed and get some gun restrictions is to get some new residents in the house.
When one mother and father were called to identify their dead daughter, they remembered that she wore a pair of green shoes that morning. That was the only pair of green shoes they found. Their daughter was decapitated, and that was the only way that they could identify her.
Isn’t it about time we hold our elected officials responsible for their inaction on this gun epidemic in our country?
Sincerely,
William Bartos
Caneyville, KY
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.