What a team can do together, when the parts of the puzzle join together, is greater than what players can do on their own in a team sport.
That’s what Grayson County High School volleyball head coach Kelli Harris believes and what she has worked tirelessly to instill in her program.
“We have really been working on our team culture with the belief that We> Me,” Harris said. “The last few years we have been really working to make Grayson County volleyball a solid program, and I’m very hopeful that, as the girls begin to gel together, that we will see very positive results at the end of the year.”
The Cougars finished 19-18 last season and fell in the 12th District Tournament quarterfinals in five sets. It was a significant improvement record-wise after a 12-26 2021 season.
“Record wise it was a bounce back (season), but very disappointing to lose in the first round of the districts,” Harris said. “This group of girls realized how important it is to continue working hard throughout the whole season.
“The current seniors and juniors got quality playing time, and I’m hopeful that will carry over to make this a very successful year,” Harris added.
Harris said GCHS had nine players play club volleyball, and she is hopeful that extra training will help her program.
“We have had nine girls play club volleyball with OVC (Owensboro Volleyball Club) and that experience I feel is making us very strong,” she said. “It is the most girls that Grayson County has had to play outside of the school season.
“With that club experience, we probably have more depth and talent which makes replacing last year’s seniors easier on the court,” she added. “Off the court, girls are definitely trying to step up and be positive leaders and examples that Allie Dotson gave to us.”
GCHS lost three seniors who played big roles last season and were among statistical top performers in Allie Dotson, Lillie Payne and Emily Butler.
Among the returnees are senior Rilee Jo Penner at outsider hitter, although Harris said Penner, in most games, will play all six positions, as well as senior Alison Masden at Libero, while juniors Averi Decker, and Abby Ray will split time at the setting position.
Junior Merri Ellen Bratcher and sophomore Layla Escue will be serving as middle blockers.
“Rilee Jo Penner, Alison Masden, Hannah Penner, and Abby Ray are the only players who saw quality varsity minutes last year, but we have some younger girls that are pushing them to work harder to retain those positions,” Harris said.
Rilee Penner was second on the team in kills with 259, third on the team in blocks with 37, first with 438 digs and was second on the team with 49 service aces.
Madsen was second on the team with 426 digs, Ray had 148 digs and 25 service aces, and Hannah Penner also had solid stats in several categories.
“I feel that this year’s strength is the overall depth,” Harris said. “We will have more consistent hitters in all rotations which along with hustle and scrappiness should contribute as well.”
Harris said Whitesville Trinity will be a top contender in district play, with Owensboro Catholic, Apollo, Ohio County, Meade, and Owensboro among the top region contenders.
“All these teams are on our schedule, so we will get a good look at them to see how we stand,” she said. “We open with Apollo, with whom we split summer play with twice.
“I am fortunate to have a great coaching staff who is helping to not only improve volleyball skills but also use volleyball to teach life lessons,” Harris added.
Grayson County opens the season Aug. 15 at home against Apollo.
