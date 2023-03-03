With the Senate’s adjournment on Friday, we have officially reached the halfway mark on the 2023 30-day Legislative Session. Week four was the most productive yet, as the Senate passed over 20 bills, sending them to the state House of Representatives for consideration.
This week the senate passed one of my bills, Senate Joint Resolution 54. SJR 54 directs the Department for Medicaid Services to study how other states account for social risks and health-related social needs as it relates to the Medicaid payment models.
Additionally, SJR 54 will require a review of federal regulations related to Medicaid reimbursements and whether or not states have the ability to design reimbursement models that will effectively address social and health-related needs. The findings and proposals must be submitted to the Legislative Research Commission by no later than November 1.
Another bill passed this week, which I introduced, was Senate Bill 48, and is a result of the work of the Cabinet for Health and Family Services Reorganization Task Force that I co-chaired with Speaker Pro Temp David Meade this past interim session
Senate Bill 48 adopts the recommendations from the 2022 CHFS Organizational Structure, Operations and Administration Task Force.
The first recommendation was to continue the task force through the 2023 Interim.
The second was to abolish the Department for Income Support, which administers the Child Support Enforcement Program and Disability Determination Services Program within the Cabinet and places the Child Support Enforcement Program within the Office of the Attorney General and the Disability Determination Services Programs within the Education and Labor Cabinet.
The third was to place the Office for Children with Special Health Care Needs under the jurisdiction of the Department for Public Health.
The fourth task force recommendation was to separate the Office of the Ombudsman and Administrative Review and the Office of the Inspector General from the Office of the Secretary. The fourth recommendation requires the Cabinet to identify and eliminate redundancies and barriers to administering 1915© Medicaid Waiver Programs, and the final task force recommendation requires the Cabinet’s Office of Human Resource Management to work with the Personnel Cabinet to identify and reduce the barriers that are prohibiting the effective and timely hiring and onboarding of prospective employees within the Cabinet.
Below are several additional bills that received passage this week:
Senate Bill 3 establishes an Educators’ Employment Liability Insurance Program to provide teachers with coverage of excess liability. The Kentucky Department of Education would be tasked with implementing the program. The measure would give Kentucky teachers and each certified district employee with primary liability insurance coverage of no less than $1 million to protect the employees from liability arising in the course and scope of pursuing employment duties.
SB 3 will set the needed statutory support for a liability insurance program for Kentucky educators with the intent to allocate funding during next year’s 60-day budget session. Additionally, it provides liability coverage to teachers who opt out of participating in the public sector teacher’s union.
Senate Bill 5 ensures parental engagement in decision making regarding a student’s access to sexual materials that may be inappropriate or harmful to minors. It defines sex-related materials, programs, or events that a parent may reasonably consider offensive and unsuitable for children. The bill would require a local school board to adopt a complaint resolution policy to address parent/guardian objections to materials, programs, or events their child has access to that a parent or guardian may consider harmful. SB 5 establishes grievance levels for parents and guardians and outlines how parental complaints must be addressed, and decisions must be publicized.
Senate Bill 9—On October 18, 2021, Lofton Hazelwood, an 18-year-old Henderson County native, was found unresponsive in a fraternity house. Officials say his cause of death was alcohol poisoning. His fraternity was known to participate in hazing. The bill criminalizes hazing by establishing a first-degree and second-degree hazing statute. First-degree hazing is defined as intentional or wanton hazing related to conduct that results in physical injury or death to a minor or student—a class D felony. The fact that an organization sanctioned or approved the conduct is not a defense against this charge. Second-degree hazing is defined as reckless participation in hazing. Neither consent nor sanctioned conduct may be used as a defense against this charge.
Hazing would be defined as an action that endangers mental or physical health for recruitment, initiation, or enhancing membership or status within an organization.
Senate Bill 12 is a measure further to address workforce challenges in the health care industry. The bill establishes a physician wellness program, which would provide counseling, coaching, or similar services to address issues related to career fatigue. SB 12 sets protections for physicians who participate in a physician wellness program, prohibits retaliation, discrimination, or adverse action against a physician participating in a physician wellness program, and affirms the obligation to disclose a physician’s impairment or inability to practice medicine in a competent, ethical, and professional manner to the Kentucky Board of Medical Licensure.
Senate Bill 28 helps Kentucky’s small farm wineries thrive and boosts the commonwealth’s rich spirits industry by allowing small farm wineries to sell and deliver up to 12,000 gallons of wine to a retailer annually. Wineries would be responsible for paying wine wholesale tax and reporting self-distributed wines.
Senate Bill 40 assists law enforcement agencies in closing out unsolved death cases. It would require the state medical examiner to conduct genetic testing on decedents under 40 in the case of unexpected deaths where the cause of death is undetermined. If genetic test results determine the cause of death, the notice of the death must be reported to the state registrar of vital statistics, which must then record the cause of death on the death certificate.
Senate Bill 46 reforms the State Veterinarian’s Office to meet the demands of Kentucky’s growing agriculture industry and better respond to disasters by establishing several new divisions within the office aimed at emergency preparedness and response, regulator field services and animal health programs.
Senate Bill 52 requires the county clerk in a county containing a consolidated local government to keep document storage fees in a separate fund. It will require the reporting of and specifying uses for fee revenue. SB 52 also requires that specific license fees be payable to a consolidated local government agency, as designated by its council.
Senate Bill 60 allows individuals who have completed and passed a licensed motorcycle safety education course to obtain their full motorcycle operator’s license and forgo the permit process and additional testing requirements. This will help individuals receive their credentials more quickly and save an extra trip to a regional driver’s licensing office. An additional benefit provides our active duty military personnel—along with their spouses and dependents—the ability to update their motorcycle operator’s endorsement electronically or by mail. This relieves the burden for military personnel stationed outside Kentucky from coming in person to update their licenses. This provision of SB 60 is the latest effort to make Kentucky the nation’s most military-friendly state.
Senate Bill 62, named the “Personal Privacy Protection Act,” prohibits a public agency from requiring an individual or nonprofit organization to compel the release of personal information, release personal information in possession of the agency, or require a contractor or grantee with the public agency to provide a list of nonprofit organizations to which it provides financial support.
Senate Bill 65 nullifies administrative regulations found deficient by the Administrative Regulations Review Committee during the 2022 Legislative Session. It prevents any administrative body from creating regulations substantially similar or identical to the nullified regulations until June 1, 2024.
Senate Bill 70 requires some background. A statute was created in 2018 to allow for performance-based professional development by allowing school districts to model their teacher professional development after international professional learning systems. The change promotes collaborative teacher groups to add new knowledge to the profession based on projects yielding measurable student impact—the pandemic interrupted implementation.
The bill would allow, beginning in 2023-24 and through 2025-26, a school district to pilot an opportunity for two or more teachers to collectively receive professional development credit, satisfying up to three days of the state-required four days, for projects producing positive, measurable outcomes of student performance. Proposed designs of projects will have to address a classroom issue and must align with specific parameters established by a local school board. Local school boards could award stipends for the successful completion of a project.
Additionally, by August 2027, the Kentucky Department of Education must study the pilot projects, report its findings to the Interim Joint Committee on Education, and provide recommendations for professional development policies.
Senate Bill 71 updates Kentucky’s organ donor requirements to align with nationally recognized organ donation modes for organ donation and transplantation. There are 1,032 individuals in Kentucky waiting for a life-saving organ transplant and thousands of others who will be in need of a tissue or cornea transplant in 2023.
The significant aspect of Senate Bill 71 adds two additional classes of people who may make decisions related to the life-saving donation of organs or tissue:
· Another adult who is related to the decedent by blood, marriage, or adoption, or who exhibited special care and concern for the decedent; and
· Any other person having the authority to dispose of the decedent’s body.
Additionally, the bill will also serve to advance donation and transplantation science and clarify and strengthen examination and evaluation standards.
Senate Bill 72 allows rebuilt and salvaged vehicles, with completed paperwork, to utilize the speed title process. The Department of Vehicle Regulation does not allow certain types of titles to use the speed title process. Currently, a speed title cannot be done on the following: including classic vehicles, boats, mechanics lien, towing and storage, affidavit of ownership or bill of sale, duplicates, correction, restored title, out-of-country, court order, Kentucky assigned vehicle identification number, salvage title from “junk or unrebuildable,” or kit vehicle. The bill would also allow the department to set the processing time for speed titles on salvage and rebuilt vehicles. For rebuilt vehicles branded as unrebuildable in another state, the application is 15 business days. The application can be extended by five business days for all other salvage and rebuilt vehicles.
Senate Bill 80 is a dual-purpose measure that:
1. Provides protections to health care workers providing medical care in an emergency room by making a person receiving care guilty of third-degree assault if he/she injures or attempts to injure a health care worker with a deadly weapon or dangerous instrument or causes or attempts to cause them physical injury.
2. Strengthens protection of Kentucky’s children from sexual predators by prohibiting a registered sex offender from loitering within 1,000 feet of a school, playground, day care, public swimming pool, or splash pad. Senate Bill 80 also prohibits registered sex offenders from being the sole operator or occupant of any mobile business within 100 feet of those locations.
Senate Bill 94 creates the “Collaborative Agreement for the Advanced Practice Registered Nurse’s Prescriptive Authority for Controlled Substances” Committee (CAPA-CS). The bill sets committee membership and expectations, which include bi-annual reviews of relevant statutes and regulations related to prescription drug authority for advanced practice registered nurses. This bill is a collaborative agreement among stakeholders, such as the Kentucky Board of Nursing and the Kentucky Board of Medical Licensure to find a better way forward in relation to prescription authority.
Senate Bill 99 aims to identify essential information about how relief funds are being distributed from the East and West Kentucky Relief Funds that the Governor created and future relief funds that may be created. The bill directs that a government agency head, cabinet secretary, or appointed official provide a report and analysis of all relief funds. The bill mandates specific information about the fund transactions be included to promote transparency and accountability. This information must be reported or submitted to the LRC by the end of each fiscal year.
Senate Bill 107 mitigates political influence upon the Kentucky Board of Education and the education commissioner by establishing the Kentucky Board of Education Nomination Committee and setting requirements for the political balance of appointees and appointees’ term limitations. The bill would require the education commissioner to be confirmed by the Senate, subject them to an annual review by the Kentucky Board of Education, and stipulate service for a designated period, at most four years. Finally, it prohibits ex officio and nonvoting members of the Kentucky Board of Education from being represented by proxy at any meeting.
Senate Bill 112 permits counties to reveal tax information to taxing jurisdictions when requested for audit purposes.
Senate Bill 135 provides information on services and supports for perinatal mental health disorders to better assist mothers facing postpartum challenges. It requires the Cabinet for Health and Family Services (CHFS) to work with maternal and mental health professionals to develop information on postpartum depression and a perinatal mental health disorder assessment tool available on its website. Additionally, it requires CHFS to create a panel focused on identifying gaps in perinatal mental health disorders and exploring grants and other funding opportunities. The panel must submit an annual report.
You can follow the previously mentioned bills and more at legislature.ky.gov and watch live legislative activity at KET/org/legislature. You can also track the status of other legislation by calling 866-840-2835, legislative meeting information at 800-633-9650, or leaving a message for lawmakers at 800-372-7181.
